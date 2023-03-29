Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,475 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,154 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 138.3% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,903 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 59,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,884. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

