Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

