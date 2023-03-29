EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reiterates Buy Rating for Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.30 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 433.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agenus by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,466 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Agenus by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 14,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Agenus by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 551,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

