EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.95. EHang shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 139,154 shares trading hands.

EHang Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get EHang alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EHang by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EHang by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EHang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.