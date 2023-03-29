Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Up 90.6% in March

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,590,000 shares, an increase of 90.6% from the February 28th total of 13,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 6,669,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,884. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

