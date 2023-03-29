Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.50. 578,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.92. The stock has a market cap of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

