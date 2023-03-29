Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELROF shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upgraded Elior Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €4.22 ($4.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Elior Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Stock Performance

Elior Group stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.