Emerald Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,302 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,080 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

