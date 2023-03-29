Emerald Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

AVGO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.86. 538,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $605.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

