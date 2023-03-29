Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 5,654 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000.

REET traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 152,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,959. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

