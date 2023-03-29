Emerald Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. 1,046,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,471. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

