Emerald Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 3,304,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,194,752. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

