Emergent Metals (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Trading Up 4.6%

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 43,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Emergent Metals Corp. is a gold, silver and mineral exploration and development company. Its properties include the Golden Arrow, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide. The company was founded on March 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

