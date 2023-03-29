Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Upgraded by CSFB to “Neutral”

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by CSFB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.23.

Enbridge stock traded up C$1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,392,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,148. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$59.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

