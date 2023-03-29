Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 5,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 308,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

