Enovis’ (ENOV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENOV. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of ENOV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. 330,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $123.32. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.69 and a beta of 2.01.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,106.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brady Shirley sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $92,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,106.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,485 shares of company stock worth $3,658,181. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

