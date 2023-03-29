Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 523.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,303. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN)
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.