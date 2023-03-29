Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 523.5% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Enzon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,303. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.