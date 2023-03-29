EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. TD Securities dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,741. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

