Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Phreesia, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.89). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

NYSE PHR opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

