Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bombardier Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.30 billion.

Bombardier Price Performance

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bombardier from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

