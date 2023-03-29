European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.35). The company had revenue of C$31.77 million for the quarter.

