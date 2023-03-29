Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,121,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

