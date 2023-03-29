Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 771 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.47.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.67. 377,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,968. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

