Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares in the company, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.6 %

ALSN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.58. 288,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

