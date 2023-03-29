Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. 1,100,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.