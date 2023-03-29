Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 7,038 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Valvoline by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.8 %

VVV traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 367,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,203. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.