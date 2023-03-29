Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,024,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,128,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.01. The stock had a trading volume of 671,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,142. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.