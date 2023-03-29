Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,600 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

EMR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.80. 944,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.