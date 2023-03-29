Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 25,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.90. 2,794,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

