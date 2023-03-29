Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,870 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. 2,894,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,657. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

