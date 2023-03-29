Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 42,406 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,406 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $539,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.10. 5,620,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,234,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

