Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) is Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises approximately 1.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,091 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

