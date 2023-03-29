Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 17,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 153,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
