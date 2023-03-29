Family Investment Center Inc. Invests $283,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

