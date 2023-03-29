Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.39. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

