Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires Shares of 368 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $107.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.75.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

