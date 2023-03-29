Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Boosts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Williams Trading cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,648 shares of company stock worth $38,694,730 over the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $137.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

