Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $76,000 Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of SPH opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $958.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.