Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $632.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $605.36 and a 200-day moving average of $542.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

