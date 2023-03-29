Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 122 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.