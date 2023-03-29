Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 129 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

