Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 340 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

PFE opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $226.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

