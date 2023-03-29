Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on FAST. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

