Fei USD 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $423.93 million and $1.26 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97304785 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,559,432.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

