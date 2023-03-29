Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 698,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.