Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,835 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton Price Performance

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 3,563,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,358. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

