Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,471. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.
Insider Transactions at Duke Energy
In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
