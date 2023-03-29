Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.40 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 341,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 387,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,476 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.