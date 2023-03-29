Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $350,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,785. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

