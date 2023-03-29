Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Invests $586,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after acquiring an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $625.92. 921,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,873. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $605.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

